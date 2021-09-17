City leader visits, encourages SGGP Newspaper’s Covid-19 infectious reporters

In the working session with representatives of SGGP Newspaper , the leader highly appreciated the efforts of SGGP Newspaper's reporters and staff based on a huge number of the daily articles related to Covid-19 prevention and control with the diverse and inclusive contents of all activities and directions of the city leaders, the presence of the frontline, the backline workers and the units in the Covid-19 fight over the past 100 days.
Since the pandemic outbreak, the newspaper has established a response team for Covid-19 to closely monitor the pandemic situation, propose the measures and policies to take care of staff, reporters and employees infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Currently, SGGP Newspaper is facing difficulties in the publication process as only 57 out of 200 employees were provided travel passes to perform their daily tasks. Therefore, the SGGP Newspaper's leader proposed the city authorities grant more travel passes for SGGP Newspaper's employees.
By Dinh Ly- Translated by Huyen Huong
- Hillary rep's City Hall visit now ethics case
- Lao press highlights PM Thongloun Sisoulith’s visit to Vietnam
- Could North Korea’s Kim visit Iowa, as Khrushchev did?
- Rape runs rampant in wake of Haiti's 2010 earthquake that devastated country, report finds
- Former President Jimmy Carter visits Cuba amid dispute over imprisoned U.S. contractor
- Edited Transcript of ADMS earnings conference call or presentation 8-Aug-19 8:30pm GMT
- Jack Newfield: Defender of the city that made him
- Clashes reported as funeral for Iranian cleric Hossein Ali Montazeri morphs into opposition protest
- Edited Transcript of BNZL.L earnings conference call or presentation 27-Aug-19 8:30am GMT
- Libyan leader Moammar Khadafy's son behind Iraq bombing, say officials
- Mitchell Report thumbnails
- Edited Transcript of ESNT earnings conference call or presentation 2-Aug-19 2:00pm GMT
- Report: Bruno, Spitzer both used aircraft for fundraisers
- Condoleezza Rice praises Iraqi gov't during surprise Bhagdad visit
- Germany wants to halt US tech giant tax evasion: Report
- JFK assassination files: Oswald meets KGB officer at Soviet embassy in Mexico City
- Lou. leaders explore talent attraction in Austin
- The U.S. and China Are Canceling One Another’s Port Visits And It's A Bigger Deal Than You Think
- Taliban frees 12 of 19 hostages
- Jesse Jackson visits recovering pop diva Aretha Franklin; says she's in good spirits
City leader visits, encourages SGGP Newspaper’s Covid-19 infectious reporters have 480 words, post on www.sggpnews.org.vn at September 17, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.