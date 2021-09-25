City leader requires vaccination for students to go back to school

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the event.

In addition, the district must build plans for major tasks, including prevention and control of the pandemic, economic recovery and social security activities.

The Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council also asked District 3 to take advantage of the remaining days of the social distancing period to continuously implement mass testing to identify F0 cases, make assessment of the current epidemiology in the district's wards and quarters and adjust the district's Covid-19 map.

Besides, the locality must check and provide Covid-19 support for local people and disadvantaged children affected by the pandemic.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le talks with delegates at the conference.

She also highly appreciated the district's efforts in the pandemic prevention and control activities, especially reducing the number of new cases and Covid-19 deaths.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le and officials of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control acknowledged that District 3 has basically brought the Covid-19 pandemic under control in accordance with criteria on controlling the disease.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh