Chồng Mountain in Quảng Ninh Province, a masterpiece of nature

By Thanh Giang
Recently, Chồng Mountain in the northern province of Quảng Ninh has become a tourism destination attracting many people, especially those who love adventures and exploration.
Chồng Mountain (chồng means rocks piled on top of each other) is located between Minh Thành Ward, Quảng Yên Town with sub-zone 91, Bằng Cả Commune, Hoành Bồ District, Quảng Ninh Province. This site is located about 40km southwest of Hạ Long City, about 18km southeast of Uông Bí City and 20km east of Hải Phòng City.
Located at an altitude of 400m above sea level, the mountain has a unique shape with dozens of natural stones piled on top of each other at an altitude of hundreds of metres, protruding from the edge of the forest. There are contact points between two stones only about 1sq.m wide, creating a unique challenge for professional climbers who want to conquer the top of the mountain.
In addition, with its precarious appearance, the mountain always gives tourists the most exciting images.
Chồng Mountain is the name given by the local people. It is also known as Mỏm Lúc Lắc (Swinging cliff).
To get here, visitors have to go through dangerous mountains with many trails and turns, so if you don’t have someone to guide or accompany you, you shouldn't try climbing alone. It is easy to get lost.
Since we heard of this place a long time ago, we planned a trip before the fourth wave of COVID-19 hit the country.
We carried specialised climbing clothing and gloves. We also prepared food and water.
We went to the centre of Hoành Bồ District. Then we followed Highway 279 about 19km to Khe Liêu, Bằng Cả Commune. We parked our car at a local house and rented a boat at Yên Lập Lake, Đại Yên Commune, Hoành Bồ District, to reach the mountain.
Yên Lập Lake is known as a “miniature Hạ Long” of Quảng Ninh. Surfing on the blue lake between the pine trees and breathing in the fresh air to welcome the dawn was an interesting experience.
Chồng Mountain is a new tourism destination, so there are no restaurants, motels or services around this area. Therefore, if you want to stay here for a long time, you should prepare food and tents before going.
The road to the mountain was difficult, but in return we were able to see the beautiful mountain.
From above, we could enjoy the beautiful scenery of Yên Lập Lake surrounded by immense pine forests, with floating islands in the middle of the lake, creating a charming landscape.
The peak of the mountain is stacked rocks that look rather steep and dangerous. We stood at the rocks firmly clinging to the ground, then chose shooting angles to create impressive photos.
Some of us who are more experienced climbed to the top to check-in. But if you don't have experience, you should not climb to the top surface because the structure is weak and precarious.
Chồng Mountain is associated with legends and places such as Khe Mừng, Khe Liêu and it is also a sacred mountain of the Dao Thanh Y people in Bằng Cả Commune.
According to the elderly, once upon a time, there was a heavenly general who brought his army through this area. They went a very long way and couldn't find drinking water. When he reached here, he was very happy to find the clear water and ordered his army to stop. Because his group was big and the water ravine was small and long, he used his hand to dig deep into the ravine to give the soldiers enough water to drink. Then the spring water rose to wet his shirt. He took off his armor, wrung his shirt and found a place to dry. He took a pole to put between the two mountain peaks (Dải Mountain and Chồng Mountain) but because Chồng Mountain's peak is lower than the top of Dải Mountain, he picked up the rocks and put them on the top of the mountain to equalise the two sides and hung the pole to dry his clothes.
Local people later called the ravine Khe Mừng, the mountain where he kept the pole to dry his clothes was called Chồng Mountain.
If you love adventure, Chồng Mountain is definitely an ideal place for you to try as well as participate in exciting outdoor activities when coming to Quảng Ninh Province, but you must ensure your own safety when exploring the mountain. VNS
