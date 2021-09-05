Chinese firm serves up lab-grown pork in world’s top meat market

Chinese startup CellX unveiled a selection of lab-grown pork dishes on Friday and said it was aiming to produce the more environmentally friendly meat at competitive prices for the world’s top meat-eating nation by 2025.
Investors were invited to taste one of the prototypes produced in its Shanghai lab from cells harvested from China’s native black pig.
“The taste is on the bland side … but overall it’s not bad,” said Li Peiying, a guest who tested the minced pork blended with plant protein.
Cultured meat, or meat grown from animal muscle cells in a lab, could significantly reduce the environmental impact of farming animals, say its proponents, while also avoiding welfare issues and disease.
China in particular, which consumed 86 million tonnes of meat in 2020 or about 30% of global demand, is in urgent need of a cleaner meat supply to meet its carbon goals, says CellX.
Meat grown in the lab could also offer a more stable food supply to a market that has faced huge shortages and volatility following the outbreak of African swine fever in 2018.
But production costs in the nascent industry are still far higher than conventional protein, and analysts say consumers could balk at eating artificially grown meat.
|
|Guests look at a 3D printed salmon slice displayed during an event by CellX, a cultivated meat startup, to introduce product prototypes in Shanghai, China September 3, 2021. Photo: Reuters
In China, however, “there are lots of people wanting to try it,” CellX founder Yang Ziliang told Reuters.
Yang declined to comment on current production costs but said the company, founded just last year, was aiming to be cost competitive with animal meat by 2025.
A recent McKinsey report estimated cultivated meat could reach cost parity with conventional meat by 2030, as the industry increases scale and fine-tunes R&D.
Lab-grown chicken meat was sold to consumers for the first time in Singapore last year, but there are currently no regulations permitting its sale in China.
CellX, which raised $4.3 million earlier this year and is now seeking fresh funding, is also eyeing the global market, however.
“Our vision is to change the way meat is produced. This isn’t just a China issue, it’s a global issue, so for us to achieve our vision, we need to be a global company,” said Yang.
- International Series is Here, But China Still a World Away
- The Big 12 could be in big trouble, more college football takeaways from NFL draft
- Meet the college football coach who’s taking the marijuana business by storm
- Arsene Wenger's Final Farewell to Stadium That Helped Define His Arsenal Tenure
- The Secret (but Healthy!) Diet Powering Kyrie and the NBA
- I ate the the most unique ballpark foods at MLB Food Fest with varied success
- UFC 205: Other barriers for the UFC to break
- Australia's Secret History as a White Utopia
- Rebels with a wrong cause: Minnesota players chose wrong case to take a stand
- KISS the Team Goodbye
- Football’s Next Frontier: The Battle Over Big Data
- It’s not easy being green: Mike McCarthy’s tough, complicated season in Green Bay
- More Money, More Laws and So Many More Ads: What Lies Ahead for Sports Gambling
- The Drive of Alon Day: Born in Israel, bred on video games, the Jewish pilot tows NASCAR’s latest diversity hopes
- Sneaker-Related Violence in the Age of the Mobile App
- Matt Patricia, Belichick’s Rocket Scientist
- Meet Matt Patricia, Belichick’s rocket scientist and right-hand man
- A fax away from destruction, Cosmos have new life in NASL under Commisso
- Russian food? Moscow natives prefer Georgian
- Green Bay Packers: Curly Lambeau led franchise toward greatness
Chinese firm serves up lab-grown pork in world's top meat market have 585 words, post on tuoitrenews.vn at September 5, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.