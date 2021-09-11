China’s Guangxi donates COVID-19 vaccine and medical supplies worth almost $10m

Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Sao Mai (left) on behalf of Vietnamese localities received vaccine and medical supplies donated by Vice Chairman of the Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Huang Junhua during a ceremony on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Cường

NANNING — China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has donated medical supplies worth CNY¥62.55 million (US$9.7 million) to help Việt Nam's COVID-19 fight.

The donations were made at a ceremony held in Nanning on Saturday.

It includes 800,000 doses of Sinopharm's Vero Cell COVID-19 vaccine, an ECMO machine and other medical equipment, which will be sent to border provinces of Việt Nam. It was the largest-ever aid Guangxi has provided to a foreign partner, showing its great support for neighbouring localities in Việt Nam.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Governor of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Huang Junhua said the COVID-19 resurgence in Việt Nam is of great concern to the region's Party, administration and people, and that Guangxi views challenges facing Vietnamese border provinces as its own obstacles and wants to provide maximum assistance to help the Vietnamese localities soon stamp out the outbreak.

Accepting the donations on behalf of the Vietnamese provinces, Ambassador of Việt Nam to China Phạm Sao Mai thanked Guangxi for the gesture, saying it demonstrates the two countries' long-standing friendship and solidarity.

He also expressed his belief that the recipients will effectively use the donated medical supplies to combat coronavirus.

The two officials later used the occasion to discuss ways to further increase win-win cooperation between Việt Nam and Guangxi.

Mai asked Guangxi to continue facilitating customs clearance of Vietnamese exports, particularly agricultural products and seasonal fruits, to prevent supply chain disruption; and urge Chinese authorities to give farm produce from Việt Nam broader access to the Chinese market.

The ambassador also requested the Chinese fully implement three legal documents regarding Việt Nam-China land border and properly handle related issues to make it a border of peace, friendship, cooperation and development for the benefit of both peoples.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is also on an official trip to Việt Nam, where he pledged further vaccine and assistance. — VNS