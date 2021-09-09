China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit Việt Nam, vaccine assistance on the agenda

HÀ NỘI — Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Việt Nam from September 10-12, discussing cooperation in the COVID-19 fight and vaccine assistance.
The announcement was made by the deputy spokesperson of Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Đoàn Khắc Việt at a press briefing on Thursday.
Within the visit, the Chinese minister will co-chair the meeting of the 13th Steering Committee for Việt Nam-China Bilateral Cooperation with Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh, hold talks with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn and pay courtesy calls on Vietnamese leaders, the spokesperson said.
At the steering committee meeting, the two sides will discuss measures to resolve existing issues and strengthen the relations between the two countries.
The two sides will also talk about COVID-19 prevention and control, vaccine assistance and supply of medical equipment, the spokesperson said.
The visit, which is made upon the invitations of Việt Nam's Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn, aims to continue to strengthen the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership for the interest of two countries' people and for the peace, stability, cooperation and development of the region and the world, he said.
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành will attend and deliver remarks at the opening ceremony of the 18th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Trade and Investment Summit held in China's Nanning City on September 10 via video conference.
These are among the top 10 expos of China held annually since 2004. This year Việt Nam will participate the most extensively among ASEAN countries with 80 businesses attending in person and 200 businesses via video conference.
The participating businesses will introduce and promote signature products of Việt Nam including agricultural produce, food, woodworking products and consumer goods as well as promote the country's investment environment and tourism. — VNS
- High Level Chinese Business Delegation Pays Courtesy Call on Foreign Minister Findley
- Beijing nudges Delhi to reaffirm One-China policy
- Putin arrives in Beijing for state visit with birthday buddy Xi Jinping
- Turkey, China pledge to boost trade relations
- Putin praises presence of India, Pak in SCO; China looks forward to Russian president’s visit
- Mystery consulate illness strains US-China relations
- Xi, Pompeo reaffirm friendly relations between China and US in Beijing
- US plans 'steady drumbeat' of exercises in South China Sea, Mattis says
- China’s Belt and Road a dilemma for Germany
- China sees eye-to-eye with Europe on Trump’s tariffs
- News.Az — Your Window to the RegionRussia and China may approve 'a good package of agreements' during Putin's visit — Lavrov
- China welcomes Pakistan into SCO’s fold
- Kim in China for talks with Xi after summit with Trump
- Nepal: PM Oli’s China Visit — An Indian View
- Trump-Kim summit: China caught off-guard?
- US State Department evacuate more staff from China over mysterious illness
- China seen flexing loan muscle as it pushes farther into Pacific, tentacles reach Papua New Guinea
- EU and China pledge to deepen relationship despite trade tensions
- Beijing’s evolving foreign policy in the Xi era
- Turkish FM to head to Beijing for ‘working visit,’ ministry says
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit Việt Nam, vaccine assistance on the agenda have 537 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 9, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.