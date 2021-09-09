China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit Việt Nam, vaccine assistance on the agenda

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Việt Nam from September 10-12. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Việt Nam from September 10-12, discussing cooperation in the COVID-19 fight and vaccine assistance.

The announcement was made by the deputy spokesperson of Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Đoàn Khắc Việt at a press briefing on Thursday.

Within the visit, the Chinese minister will co-chair the meeting of the 13th Steering Committee for Việt Nam-China Bilateral Cooperation with Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh, hold talks with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn and pay courtesy calls on Vietnamese leaders, the spokesperson said.

At the steering committee meeting, the two sides will discuss measures to resolve existing issues and strengthen the relations between the two countries.

The two sides will also talk about COVID-19 prevention and control, vaccine assistance and supply of medical equipment, the spokesperson said.

The visit, which is made upon the invitations of Việt Nam's Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn, aims to continue to strengthen the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership for the interest of two countries' people and for the peace, stability, cooperation and development of the region and the world, he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành will attend and deliver remarks at the opening ceremony of the 18th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Trade and Investment Summit held in China's Nanning City on September 10 via video conference.

These are among the top 10 expos of China held annually since 2004. This year Việt Nam will participate the most extensively among ASEAN countries with 80 businesses attending in person and 200 businesses via video conference.

The participating businesses will introduce and promote signature products of Việt Nam including agricultural produce, food, woodworking products and consumer goods as well as promote the country's investment environment and tourism. — VNS