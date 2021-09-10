Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform finalizes operation model

Addressing the meeting, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, head of the committee, said over the past 20 years, the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform has advised the Politburo to direct the implementation of the Party’s resolutions and guidelines on judicial reform.

It has contributed to improving the effectiveness and efficiency of judicial activities; protecting human rights, legitimate rights and interests of the State, organizations and individuals; maintaining political security and social order; promoting socio-economic development and international integration, he said.

Regarding the finalization of the draft project on the organization and operation of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform, President Phuc requested that it be consistent with reality and tasks, and make practical contributions to the achievements of Doi Moi (Renewal) process, the development of the country, especially in the protection of human rights, legitimate rights and interests of the State, organizations and individuals, maintaining political security, social order and promoting socio-economic development.

Source: VNA