Central localities brace for serious damage after intense rains, flooding

Funtional forces help local people in Quynh Tam Commune, Quynh Luu District move their property to safe places.
According to the Office of Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue of Nghe An Province, heavy rainfall of over 500 mm bringing deluge inundated 574 houses, led to more than 4,600 livestock and poultry deaths, damaged 957 hectares of vegetable crops and 62 hectares of paddy fields.
Notably, Quynh Luu District of Nghe An Province was the most affected locality with the serious damage of over 70 hectares of shrimp farming.
Apart from Quynh Luu District, floodwater cleaned up over 657 hectares of paddy field in districts of Yen Thanh, Dien Chau and Nghia Dan.
As for another province of Ha Tinh, the traffic situation at a session Km82+300 on the National Highway 8A heading to Cau Treo International Border Gate was resumed after the road was separated due to a landslide.
Throughout Sunday, floodwater flowing through some streets in low-lying areas of Vu Quang and Huong Son District caused isolation for households.
A deadly flash flood was recorded in Quang Binh Province with two deaths confirmed.
By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong
- Southern Vietnam braces for widespread rain, thunderstorms
- Central region braces for Storm Goni
- Debris removal begins for hundreds of Baton Rouge homes damaged by May flood
- Already soaked Lake Charles area braces for more rain; 'I think we need to get close to God'
- China: Xi Jinping's Sudden Food Waste Panic Unrelated to Floods Destroying Crops
- The US has a significant flooding problem — Congress can help
- More droughts, floods expected in China June to Aug
- Thousands go days without electricity after storms as power station under flooding threat
- Cyclone 'Yaas' whiplashes Odisha, Bengal, over 3 lakh houses damaged, four dead
- Northern mountainous localities urged to prepare for natural disasters
- HCM City: Over 347.83 million USD set aside for anti-flooding projects
- Central team to review damage caused by cyclone Yaas in West Bengal
- Northern region to face heavy rain
- Storm Saudel gains strength, bringing rain to all localities
- ‘Approaching a crisis:’ After storm damage, Lake Charles area faces affordable housing crunch
- In flood-prone Lake Charles neighborhood, residents consider whether it’s time to leave
- Roaring floods, violent earthquakes take their toll on bridges
- More heatwaves on the way for north, north-central VN
- Three Hurricanes. A Deep Freeze. A Biblical Flood: Lake Charles Is America’s Climate Future
- PM agrees on additional funding to support storm-hit locals to repair houses
Central localities brace for serious damage after intense rains, flooding have 388 words, post on www.sggpnews.org.vn at September 27, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.