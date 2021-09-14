CAAV proposes plan to re-open domestic flights

In the plan, the CAAV suggested that 22 domestic airports should be divided into three groups.

Airports in Group A are those in cities and provinces without any areas applying social distancing measures under the Prime Minister’s Directive 16.

They include Van Don airport, Ha Long Bay’s seaplane landing area, as well as Cat Bi and Dien Bien airports.

Meanwhile, Group B consists of airports in cities and provinces where social distancing is imposed in only some districts, including Noi Bai, Tho Xuan, Dong Hoi, Vinh, Cam Ranh, Phu Bai, Phu Cat, Pleiku, Tuy Hoa, Chu Lai, Buon Ma Thuot, Con Dao, Lien Khuong, and Vung Tau airport for helicopters.

At the same time, Group C comprises airports in localities where all districts are under lock-down. They include Da Nang, Tan Son Nhat, Can Tho, Phu Quoc, Ca Mau, and Rach Gia.

CAAV has proposed that, for flights from A to A, B and C airports, there will be no limits on passengers and passengers must show negative testing results within 72 hours.

Flights from B to A, B to C; and from C to A and B airports will serve passengers performing official duties and COVID-19 prevention force. Passengers must show negative testing results taken within 72 hours.

Other passengers must satisfy one of the following requirements: have certificates on completing quarantine, carried by quarantine units to the airports in specialized vehicles; have two vaccine shots; or have certificates of recovery from COVID-19, no longer than 12 months from departure time.

Flights within airports in Group C will only for passengers going on business trips, personnel engaging in COVID-19 prevention and control and people having admissions from departing and arriving localities. All passengers must show negative testing results taken within 72 hours.

According to CAAV Director Dinh Viet Thang, the plan aims to ensure convenience for COVID-19 prevention and control activities, maintaining aviation transport activities and avoiding disruption of economic activities in the context that positive results in the pandemic fight have been recorded in many localities.

In the first phase, the authority will closely supervise the implementation of the plan and consider the selling of tickets for eligible passengers in the following four weeks.

In this period, airlines are allowed to sell tickets for people with proof that they reside in areas without application of social distancing measures 14 days before flying.

Thang said that adjustments will be made following changes in social distancing measures in localities.

