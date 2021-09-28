bosch rexroth helps mekong delta fight salinity intrusion

Bosch Rexroth manufactured six huge hydraulic cylinders integrated with the Cylinder Integrated Measuring System (CIMSmart) to control the piston rod position.

Bong Bot Sluice Gate, Tra Vinh Province

In the dry season, these sluice gates will close to prevent salinity intrusion going inland and store freshwater in the canals. They might be open several times to drain water or to keep boats passing through the sluice. In the rainy season, all the gates will open and move depending on the water levels between the river and the canal. If the water level rises higher due to heavy rains, the sluice gates will open to prevent flooding.

Ho Sy Son, Senior Project Engineer from Bosch Rexroth Vietnam, said: “The Bosch Rexroth's hydraulic cylinders operate all the steel-made valves and ship-locks of the salinity prevention sluices in the Mekong Delta. To prevent saltwater intrusion into the rivers, it requires sluice gate width from 15 meters to 40 meters, which must be operated by hydraulic cylinders. The steel sheets are also lowered to prevent saltwater. In the initial stage, the successful operation depends on the closing/opening of steel gates controlled by the hydraulic cylinders.”

The cylinders’ material is special, one that can confront high content of saltwater. Designed by Bosch Rexroth especially for saltwater, the Enduroq 2200 includes features that extends the hydraulic cylinder’s life cycle up to 25 – 50 years.

The solution works. By the winter-spring (end of 2020 and early 2021) crop harvest season, the delta produces around 10.7 million tons of rice – an increased by 144 thousand tons compared to the last harvest season. Rice yield is over 7 tons per hectare, up 0.2 tons per hectare – the highest in the past five years.

Le Hoang Viet, Director of Bosch Rexroth Vietnam, said: “Natural calamities and harsh weather conditions poses many challenges to the delta's inhabitants. With the Bong Bot Sluice project, we successfully developed a sustainable solution that has a greater impact in contributing to the quality of life for the people in Mekong Delta.”

My Phung