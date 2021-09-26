Border Guard Command inspects units’ COVID-19 prevention and control

The delegation was joined by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the National Border Committee Nguyen Minh Vu.
According to the report of the Lang Son provincial Border Guard Command, the unit has activated the highest level of COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control while building concrete plans to respond to each level of the pandemic.
Currently, the Lang Son provincial Border Guard Command maintains 31 mobile teams and 125 fixed posts with 824 troops, including 601 servicemen from the command, and 223 comrades from the provincial military and militia forces. Their tasks are to patrol along the borderline and cover the checkpoints to prevent illegal border crossings.
During the visit, Lieutenant General Le Duc Thai applauded the proactive spirit of the unit's troops in overcoming difficulties as well as their determination to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
He underlined that the pandemic and border crossings are still developing complicatedly; therefore, border troops should uphold responsibilities, follow higher levels' orders, and overcome difficulties to fulfill all assigned missions.
Source: Baobienphong
Translated by Trung Thanh
- Total War: Shogun 2 patch adds 80-unit battles, 22 new maps, hundreds of fixes
- Company of Heroes 2 Commanders Guide – Soviet and German
- Command & Conquer 4 Basic Tips and Class Strategy Guide
- Total War Rome 2 Roman Units Composition Tips and Strategy Guide
- Divinity: Dragon Commander
- SEGA releases Q1 09 figures: sales down 19% YoY
- Review: Command & Conquer 4: Tiberian Twilight
- Final Fantasy XIV – The Story So Far – Episode 6: United
- Total War: Warhammer Gets Blood and Gore DLC, Free DLC Unit and First Major Patch
- Computer Modeling Helps Coast Guard Plan Search and Rescue on Great Lakes
- Blurring the Borders of E-Commerce
- Why is the U.S. surrendering control of the Internet? (And why should you care?)
- Total War Rome 2 Suebi Units Composition Tips and Strategy Guide
- FDA Seeks to Improve the Safety of Drugs Produced Outside the United States
- 'Cold Cap' Prevents Hair Loss During Chemotherapy
- State of Decay: Lifeline DLC detailed, stars military response unit ‘Greyhound One’
- Statins May Prevent Pneumonia
- UFC Undisputed ’09 sells 3 million units worldwide
- Nintendo General Counsel, SVP Richard Flamm Retires After 19 Years
- The First One Bit Chemical Memory Unit
Border Guard Command inspects units’ COVID-19 prevention and control have 334 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 26, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.