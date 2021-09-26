Border Guard Command inspects units’ COVID-19 prevention and control

The delegation was joined by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the National Border Committee Nguyen Minh Vu.

According to the report of the Lang Son provincial Border Guard Command, the unit has activated the highest level of COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control while building concrete plans to respond to each level of the pandemic.

Currently, the Lang Son provincial Border Guard Command maintains 31 mobile teams and 125 fixed posts with 824 troops, including 601 servicemen from the command, and 223 comrades from the provincial military and militia forces. Their tasks are to patrol along the borderline and cover the checkpoints to prevent illegal border crossings.

During the visit, Lieutenant General Le Duc Thai applauded the proactive spirit of the unit's troops in overcoming difficulties as well as their determination to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

He underlined that the pandemic and border crossings are still developing complicatedly; therefore, border troops should uphold responsibilities, follow higher levels' orders, and overcome difficulties to fulfill all assigned missions.

Source: Baobienphong

Translated by Trung Thanh