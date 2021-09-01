Book highlights historical background of Declaration of Independence

The book recreates a short but very important historical moment in the August Revolution in 1945, when President Ho Chi Minh wrote the Declaration of Independence giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.

Son has diligently collected, researched, classified and compared sources to be able to obtain detailed, specific, and convincing documents about the Declaration initiated and completed by President Ho Chi Minh. Those are documents of people who lived and worked with the late leader rewritten or recounted

Through documents that Son provides, readers know that President Ho Chi Minh read the original Declaration of Independence of the United States while in the Viet Bac war zone. After drafting, he read and consulted with members of the provisional government who were reputable intellectuals before finalizing.

The book also cited History Professor Furuta Motoo of Japan's University of Tokyo as saying that President Ho Chi Minh's career and his thought are of great epochal significance, not only to the Vietnamese nation alone.

Dr. Tonnesson, a Norwegian historian, when researching the history of the August Revolution of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh, assessed the Declaration of Independence as one of the main inspirations of a major struggle guideline, born after the Second World War. It was the process of gaining national independence on a global scale.

On September 2, 1945 at Hanoi's Ba Dinh Square, President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence declaring the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam).

