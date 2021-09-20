Boeing 737 Max aircraft expected to fly in Vietnam soon

The Vietnamese aviation authority is carrying out the process of granting an import license for the aircraft into the country.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the Ministry of Transport (MoT) allow Boeing 737 Max airplanes to enter Vietnam's airspace after a two-year ban.
|Boeing 737 Max airplanes are proposed to fly back in Vietnam. Photo: Boeing
The CAAV also asked the ministry to authorize the import of the Boeing 737 Max airplanes into Vietnam.
This proposal came after the discussion between the head of the CAAV and Boeing's representative about the current situation of this aircraft around the world. It is based on the evaluation results of these countries' aviation authorities and the safety index of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft after its resumption.
Previously, in March, the local authority also submitted a report, which cited Boeing's efforts to address technical issues of the aircraft model and assessment from aviation authorities in the US, Canada, Europe, and Brazil.
In response to the news, Boeing spokesperson told the Hanoi Times : "We continue to work with global regulators and customers to safely return the 737-8 and 737-9 to service worldwide. For any particular timeline on a specific country, kindly refer to the regulator."
In 2019, a deal between the low-cost carrier Vietjet Air and Boeing for 100 new 737 MAX planes worth US$12.7 billion was made.
According to updated information from aircraft manufacturer Boeing, some 178 out of 195 aviation authorities in the world have lifted the ban on operations for Boeing 737 Max aircraft, including re-issuance of standard airworthiness certificates, permits for departures, arrivals, and transit flights.
Besides the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), aviation authorities in Brazil, Japan, and Australia also allowed the Boeing 737 Max to return to service. The aviation authorities of China, the world’s second-largest market for commercial air traffic, and Indonesia are expected to lift the ban this September.
In March 2019, the CAAV suspended the issuance of new licenses for the aircraft to fly in Vietnam's airspace, following the two crashes that killed many people in Indonesia and Ethiopia.
- Ryanair will stop flying to some airports because of the Boeing 737 Max crisis
- American Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max cancellations through Dec. 3
- The cost of the Boeing 737 Max crisis: $18.7 billion and counting
- APFLON urges strict enforcement of Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft ban
- The Boeing 737 MAX Nightmare Keeps Getting Worse
- U.S. House panel faults FAA review of Boeing 737 MAX, plane design failures
- How Ethiopia Airlines' Boeing 737 Max crash triggered an aviation crisis
- Boeing 737 Max: How an airplane triggered an aviation crisis
- Boeing 737 Max: 'Nothing will ever be the same'
- Boeing 737 MAX-10: The Torturously Tight Plane You May Fly in Next
- FAA orders Boeing to make urgent improvements to 737 MAX
- US Congress slams Boeing in searing 737 MAX report
- Fix to 737 MAX anti-stall software is ready: industry sources
- Boeing training on 737 MAX 'inadequate': Ethiopia crash report
- Boeing May Lose Up to $18.7 Billion Over Problematic 737 Max - Reports
- US probes large crack in Boeing 737 jet
- Boeing Confident in 737 MAX Safety After Ethiopia Deadly Crash - CEO Statement
- Boeing Fires its CEO at Last. And Before Anybody Flies on a 737 MAX, 10 Questions Need Answering
- Why did Boeing’s warning on 737 Max fail to stop a second crash?
- Boeing's 'culture of concealment' led to fatal 737 Max crashes, report finds
Boeing 737 Max aircraft expected to fly in Vietnam soon have 541 words, post on hanoitimes.vn at September 20, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.