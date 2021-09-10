Bình Dương proposes to reopen market and delivery services

Residents of Lái Thiêu City, Bình Dương Province wait for being vaccinated on Wednesday. VNA/VNS Photo

BÌNH DƯƠNG — The Bình Dương Province People's Committee has called on its Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control to allow some essential services to resume.

It wants traditional markets and supermarkets to reopen, and eateries to resume food and drink takeaway services.

However, it requires all of them to have specific plans to ensure pandemic prevention and get approval from competent authorities.

The committee also plans to close down all residential quarter checkpoints and allow people who have got at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to travel within the quarter, but ward and district checkpoints will remain.

Bình Dương has been under Directive 16 since July 19.

It has vaccinated for 1.2 million people with more than 46,000 people getting two shots.

Bình Dương, home to major industrial complexes, has been the second-worst hit locality after HCM City in the fourth COVID-19 wave that began in late April. VNS