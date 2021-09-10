Bình Dương lifts COVID restrictions in city

BÌNH DƯƠNG — The Bình Dương Province People's Committee has lifted allowed people in Thủ Dầu Một City who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to travel within the city.
However, seniors, people with underlying medical conditions and children are still prohibited from all but essential travel.
Restaurants and cafés can reopen though only serve takeout.
In the case of other businesses, the People’s Committee has empowered local authorities to decide when they can reopen based on the situation.
People living in 'high-risk' areas like Thuận An and Dĩ An cities and Bến Cát Town cannot enter Thủ Dầu Một.
The province hopes to test everyone living in Thuận An, Dĩ An and Bến Cát for COVID-19 by September 15.
The provincial People's Committee has called on its Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control to allow some essential services to resume. It wants traditional markets and supermarkets to reopen.
However, it requires all of them to have specific plans to ensure pandemic prevention and get approval from competent authorities.
Bình Dương has been under Directive 16 since July 19.
It has vaccinated for 1.2 million people with more than 46,000 people getting two shots.
Bình Dương, home to major industrial complexes, has been the second-worst hit locality after HCM City in the fourth COVID-19 wave that began in late April. — VNS
