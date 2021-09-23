Best Western Hotels Resorts brings the elegance of Venice to Viet Nam with new BW Premier Collection resort

Best Western® Hotels & Resorts continues to break new ground in Asia with the signing of a spectacular upscale resort that will bring the grace and elegance of Venice to the Ho Tram-Binh Chau resort route.

Best Western® Hotels & Resorts is a privately held hotel brand within the BWH Hotel Group® global network with 18 brands and approximately 4,700 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide.

BW Premier Collection by Best Western will feature a collection of luxury villas in Venezia Beach Residences & Resort, all set amid a lush landscape of tropical gardens and shimmering pools, overlooking a soft sandy beach and the shimmering sea. As a member of the prestigious BW Premier Collection®, the resort will blend authentic local culture with international facilities.

Venezia Beach, BW Premier Collection by Best Western becomes the group's 19th property either operating or in the pipeline in Viet Nam, covering six of its industry-leading brands. The project is being developed by Hung Vuong Developer JSC.

Resort and investment destination with the beauty and strong development spirit of the region

"Viet Nam is one of Asia's most dynamic markets, with strong potential for both domestic and international tourism. Exciting new developments such as Venezia Beach are raising the standard for hospitality in this highly-desirable destination, and we look forward to working with our esteemed partners at Hung Vuong Developer to bring this impressive project to life," said Mr. Erwann Mahe, Managing Director, International Operations – Asia, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts.

This new resort will form part of the Venezia Beach development, which will also comprise a collection of luxurious low-rise residences set amid tranquil waterways, themed on the canals of Venice, Italy. Upon completion, it is set to become an iconic integrated tourism destination in this rapidly emerging region.

Every guest will be able to unwind with premium in-room amenities, including sleep-inducing beds, spa-inspired bathrooms, modern technology, and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi. Business and leisure travelers will be kept fully entertained with a wide variety of dining and entertainment options, flexible event spaces, and family facilities, all underpinned by Best Western's world-famous service standards. Members of Best Western Rewards®, the award-winning loyalty program, will be able to earn points and enjoy exclusive benefits.

To the press, Mr. Le Chi Hung Viet, CEO of Hung Vuong Developer (HVD), said that Best Western® Hotels & Resorts would be HVD official partner in managing the low-rise units of the Venezia Beach project. Cooperating with an international corporation means the highest-quality commitment to the developer, added Mr. Viet.

BW Premier Collection by Best Western consists of carefully selected upscale hotels that share the commitment to delivering an exceptional and a unique travel experience

Ho Tram-Binh Chau is one of the closest coastal resorts to HCM City – less than two hours' drive away. Blessed with long stretches of golden sand and crystal clear seas, it is becoming popular with local residents and overseas guests seeking a blissful beachside break. The destination will soon become even more accessible, following the development of Long Thanh International Airport, the new gateway to southern Viet Nam which is currently under construction just two hours' drive away.

This is becoming one of the attractive and potential destinations when possessing the unspoiled natural beauty with the forest and sea in harmony, along with the beauty of the identity of the tropical coastal area. The attraction of this road has brought quality accommodation chains to gradually appear, associated with the quality brand in the field of operation.

According to Mr. Viet, the cooperation with Best Western® Hotels & Resorts not to mention Marriott International, is not only valuable for Venezia Beach or HVD, but also has a strategic significance of marking a big change for the tourism industry of Ho Tram-Binh Chau and the whole Southern resort and tourism sector.