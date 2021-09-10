Belgian Foreign Ministry hands over 100,000 doses of vaccine to Việt Nam

BRUSSELS — Representatives from the Belgian Foreign Ministry donated 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Việt Nam to support its fight against COVID-19.
The ceremony, co-hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium and the Ministry of Planning and Investment in Brussels, was witnessed by National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.
Several Vietnamese organisations, businesses and intellectuals in Europe also presented medical supplies worth millions of USD to Việt Nam.
To step up economic ties between Việt Nam and Belgium, a number of deals to purchase medical equipment were also signed.
Other memoranda of understandings relate to offshore wind power development, solar energy study, and wind-derived desalination technology. If 100,000 doses of vaccine funded by the Belgium Government are added, the MoUs are worth over VNĐ84.4 trillion (US$3.7 billion) in total. — VNS
