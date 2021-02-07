Bạc Liêu to build more erosion-prevention projects

An eroded canal in Bạc Liêu Province’s Vĩnh Lợi District. – VNA/VNS Photo Huỳnh Sử

BẠC LIÊU – The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Bạc Liêu will spend nearly VNĐ19.3 trillion (US$835 million) to build erosion-prevention projects in the 2021 – 30 period.

Erosion along rivers, canals and coastal areas has increased, threatening the safety of people and their property as well as infrastructure projects, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

In 2021- 25, the province will build 16 erosion-prevention projects along rivers and canals, nine coastal erosion-prevention projects, one residential resettlement project for erosion-affected households, and one project to repair and upgrade the transport system.

In 2026 – 30, the province will build 21 erosion-prevention projects along rivers and canals, one residential resettlement project for erosion-affected households, and one project to repair and upgrade transport system.

The province has 39 erosion sites along rivers and canals, with an erosion rate of 1 – 2 metres inland each year.

The erosion sites are located at many rivers and canals, including the Gành Hào River, Cà Mau – Bạc Liêu Canal, April 30 Canal, Quảng Lộ Giá Rai Canal and Láng Trâm Canal.

The province has about 15 kilometres of coastal areas that erode year round. It has three “acutely dangerous” coastal erosion sites and one coastal erosion site described as “dangerous”.

The impact of weather like storms and heavy rains, high tides, and the travel of boats as well as human factors cause erosion along rivers and coastal areas.

Illegal sand mining and illegal construction of houses and other works in banned areas along rivers and canals are the major human factors that cause erosion along rivers and canals.

Phạm Văn Thiều, chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said that localities should develop prevention plans and closely co-operate with departments and agencies to inspect and monitor rivers and canals and coastal areas that have high erosion risks.

Localities should inform the public about erosion sites and encourage and help households in erosion – prone areas to relocate to safe areas, he said.

They should also establish plans to relocate residential areas and move construction projects out of erosion – prone areas.

With a coastline of 56 kilometres, the province has been severely impacted by climate change, sea level rise, saltwater intrusion and coastal erosion in recent years.

The province has implemented various erosion-prevention projects along rivers, canals and coastal areas in recent years, and created mud flats to grow and recover mangrove forests in coastal areas to prevent erosion.

However, the mud flats have not worked effectively, according to the province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. – VNS