Bac Ha white plateau brilliant with spring flowers

In addition to Prunus Cerasoides, cherry blossoms on O Long tea hill in Sapa, especially in Bac Ha town, Lao Cai province are blooming, creating an impressive spectacle.
Mai anh dao (Prunus Cerasoides) cherry blossoms embellishing Na Co park in the centre of Bac Ha town, promising to create a magnetic attraction for both locals and visitors.
In addition to the mai anh dao blossoms in Na Co park, these days visitors can also admire the pure beauty of peach blossoms along paths or villages on the white plateau during these days.
The beautiful mai anh dao (Prunus Cerasoides) cherry blossoms garden in Na Co park
Peach blossoms beginning to bloom on the Bac Ha plateau
A perennial peach tree in Ngai Thau village
Beautiful wild peach blossoms adorn the slopes.
In addition to Na Co park, the mai anh dao (Prunus Cerasoides) cherry blossoms appear scattered in the mountains.
A branch of blooming peach blossoms
The beautiful mai anh dao (Prunus Cerasoides) cherry blossoms
Nhan Dan
A glimpse of wintery festival on Bac Ha Plateau
A wintery festival has been held on Bac Ha Plateau of Lao Cai province, northern Vietnam, to introduce its tourism development potential and specialties.
