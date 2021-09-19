Australian consumers taste Vietnamese farm produce

The farm produce offered to the local consumers included rice cooked with lotus seeds, durians, longans, dragon fruits and coffee.

Vietnamese Consul General in Sydney Nguyen Dang Thang said during January – August, Vietnam's exports to Australia grew by nearly 19 percent. Of which, farm produce exports soared by around 38 percent. Fresh fruits like mango, longan, lychee and dragon fruit have become popular while new frozen products like durian, ginger and dracontomelon are being sought by consumers.

The event was part of a series of Vietnamese farm produce promotion programs in the country, which was co-organized by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Sydney and the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia.

At the event, a local man expressed his hope that more high-quality Vietnamese rice will be shipped to Australia in the near future so that local consumers will have chances to taste them.

Source: VNA