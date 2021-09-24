Australia’s navy visits to Vietnam indicate larger defense ties: Carl Thayer

Australia and Vietnam have a defense relationship that extends back to 1999.
Regular goodwill visits to Vietnamese ports by the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) have contributed to building up the defense cooperation relationship, according to Carl Thayer, emeritus professor at the University of New South Wales (UNSW), Canberra.
|The Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2021 task Group is formally welcomed by Senior Captain Nguyen Thai Hoc, Deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region 4, and other officers from the Vietnam People's Navy, Vietnam People's Army-Military Region 5, Border Guards, and the Australian Embassy Vietnam. Photos: Embassy of Australia in Hanoi
The Hanoi Times .
|Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie at the in-person meeting in Hanoi on Sept. 22.
On the occasion of the Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2021 (IPE21) Task Group's visit to Cam Ranh, the two countries' defense ministries on Sept. 22 held a virtual and in-person exchange on gender, peace, and security with the participation of Major General Vu Cuong Quyet, director of the Institute for Defense Strategy and Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie.
"Vietnam and Australia maritime security experts have come together as part of the Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2021 to exchange ideas and increase our combined understanding of contemporary maritime security issues. Vietnam and Australian Defence Force (ADF) naval vessels will put this into practice today off Cam Ranh Bay," Mudie tweeted.
|HMAS Anzac.
According to Prof. Thayer, Australia and Vietnam have a defense relationship that extends back to 1999. It has been strengthened by successive partnership agreements that have seen bilateral relations rise from a comprehensive partnership to a strategic partnership in 2018. *HMAS stands for Her Majesty's Australian Ship
|HMAS Canberra.
