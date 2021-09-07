Asia-Africa-Europe 1 undersea cable runs into problems, affecting Việt Nam’s internet connection

Due to social distancing, students in Hà Nội study online at home. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE-1) undersea fiber optic cable had a problem on the S1H section on September 4, affecting the internet connection from Việt Nam to Singapore. International connections are also seeing congestion at peak hours, so users may experience delays when accessing international websites and applications such as Facebook, Youtube, Zoom and Tiktok.

Currently, the cause of the problem has not been determined and there is no information about specific repair plans.

Domestic internet service providers which exploit the AAE-1 line are trying to adjust international bandwidth capacity to ensure services for customers.

The AAE-1 is among important submarine cable systems of Viet Nam alongside four others of the Asia-America Gateway (AAG), the Asia-Pacific Gateway (APG), the TGN-Intra Asia Cable System (TGN-IA), and the South-East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 3 (SMW-3).

It has a total length of 23,000km connecting 19 countries and territories in Asia, Africa and Europe.

This is the second time the system has faced a problem in 2021, with the first occurring on May 26 and recovering fully in mid-July.

As social distancing measures under Directive 16 are being implemented in localities in Việt Nam, students are attending online classes as the new school year started on Sunday. Many students and their families in Hà Nội’s Red Zone (areas with a very high risk of COVID-19 infections) have complained about poor internet connection over the last few days. — VNS