ASEAN anti-corruption agencies bolster cooperation

As the current rotating Chair of ASEAN-PAC, the GIV presided over the 17th ASEAN-PAC Secretariat Meeting in which members discussed cooperation results in the recent past, sought technical agreement on the revised draft memorandum of understanding between anti-corruption agencies in Southeast Asia, as well as prepared for important contents to submit to the 17th meeting of ASEAN-PAC slated for the end of this year.
In his opening speech, Nguyen Tuan Anh, Director General of the International Cooperation Department of the GIV, highlighted that Vietnam has over the years fulfilled its role at regional and international arenas.
As Chair of ASEAN in 2020, the country joined hands with other ASEAN members and partners to surmount unprecedented difficulties and challenges and successfully realize set cooperation targets, helping define ASEAN as a community of harmony, innovation, cohesion, identity, responsibility and resilience in an ever-changing world.
In the year, the GIV also hosted the 16th Principals Meeting of ASEAN-PAC in the form of videoconference.
A workshop was also held on September 22 on the supervision of assets and income of people in power.
Source: VNA
