Art program promotes great national unity in fighting COVID-19

The event was jointly organized by the Department of Culture and Sports of Ho Chi Minh City, the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global) and the Trinh Cong Son Fund.
Addressing the event, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is also Head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, highly evaluated the initiative to organize the program, saying that it contributes to promoting the great national unity.
The Party and State always appreciate spiritual and material contributions of Vietnamese people around the world to help the country effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
PM Chinh stressed that the Party and State will continue their high political determination, great efforts and drastic actions with appropriate solutions to adapt safely and flexibly to and effectively control the pandemic and promote socio-economic economic development.
Within the framework of the program, video clips reflecting artists' involvement in supporting frontline forces against the pandemic and their assistance to COVID-19 affected people in Ho Chi Minh City, were screened.
Touching stories about efforts of medical workers and military medical staff to fight for the lives of COVID-19 patients were also broadcast.
The organizing board took the occasion to call for donations and raise funds for the purchase of medical equipment and supplies for the COVID-19 prevention and control fund run by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCM City.
At the event, organizations, businesses and individuals donated nearly 130 billion VND (over 5.7 million USD) to support the city's COVID-19 prevention and control work.
Source: VNA
