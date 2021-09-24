Art performance to connect people to overcome pandemic

HCM CITY — Music and art is the best way to connect people to overcome any challenge, which is the message of an online art performance that will be organised on Sunday, September 26.

Artists from HCM City and Hà Nội will gather in this special event to call on every person in Việt Nam to unite to overcome the current COVID-19 pandemic.

People's Artist Tạ Minh Tâm performs in a concert on August 18 to cheer the spirit of COVID-19 patients and healthcare staff working at field hospitals in HCM City. The veteran singer will also perform in the online art programme 'Nối Vòng Tay Lớn' (The Great Circle of Viet Nam) on September 26. — Photo thanhnien.vn

Named after a famous song by late composer Trịnh Công Sơn, the art performance Nối Vòng Tay Lớn (The Great Circle of Việt Nam) is to honour the considerable efforts of the frontline forces in the COVID-19 fight, praising the spirit of solidarity. It also will help to connect kind-hearted individuals to contribute to the fight.

The event is organised by the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports, in collaboration with the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global) and the Trịnh Công Sơn Foundation.

To diversify the repertoire of the programme, thus to draw the interest of the public, artists of different theatres and art groups in the city will join this special performance. They are from the Pop Music Centre, the HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO), the Bông Sen Theatre of Traditional Music and Dance, and the Trần Hữu Trang Cải Lương (Reformed Opera) Theatre.

HCM City-based artists such as People's Artist Tạ Minh Tâm, Cẩm Vân, Khắc Triệu, diva Hồng Nhung, and American singer Kyo York, will perform in the event.

The online art programme on September 26 will present artists of the Bông Sen Theatre of Traditional Music and Dance. — Photo nhahatbongsen.vn

The line-up of artists also include some from Hà Nội, including diva Thanh Lam and Mỹ Linh, divo Tùng Dương, rapper Hà Lê, and emerging young singer Mỹ Anh.

Songs by famous composers such as Trịnh Công Sơn, Trần Long Ẩn, Thanh Tùng, Lê Quang and Quốc Bảo, whose tunes have become popular among many generations of Vietnamese people will be presented during the concert.

Deputy director of the HCM City Department of Culture, Thanh Thúy said: "The event will praise the silent dedication and sacrifice of all the frontline forces, the support of people across the country, the attentive care of city authorities to their residents during the difficult time when HCM City is a hotspot of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Through the programme, we also want to present the determination of the city in this fight against the pandemic."

The concert will be broadcast on HTV channel. — VNS