Army units effectively handle weapons and equipment

PANO – Senior Lieutenant General Truong Quang Khanh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, on December 25 th chaired a conference to review the implementation of the campaign "Managing and using weapons and technical equipment well, durably, safely and economically, and traffic safety" (Campaign 50) this year.

The Campaign 50 Steering Committee of the Ministry of National Defence has instructed its subordinate units to strengthen their staff and combine the campaign with the "Determined to win" movements and other emulation drives, helped them gradually master their new weapons and equipment. Besides, the movement to strictly observe traffic safety in the whole army has also improved.

The whole army has carried out over 300 subjects at all levels and put more than 2,100 technical initiatives into practice to save billions of VND for the budget.

Senior Lieutenant General Truong Quang Khanh highly valued units' efforts in conducting Campaign 50 to contribute to enhancing their training quality and combat readiness. He urged them, in the coming time, to promote the quality and effectiveness of technical management, as well as traffic safety.

