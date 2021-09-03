Army Games 2021: Vietnam sustains eighth position

According to reports, Vietnam People’s Army contingents temporarily ranks eighth out of 43 participating countries and territories. The top seven countries are Russia, Uzbekistan, China, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Iran, and Armenia.
The rankings depend on the achievements of the individuals and contingents participating in the competition. Therefore, countries that participate in many events will have an advantage in improving their rankings. The host Russia is present at all of the events, while Belarus, Uzbekistan, and China join 27, 24, and 21 events, respectively.
According to the organizing panel, this year’s competition drew 277 contingents from 43 countries and territories to participate in 34 events in the framework of the Army Games 2021. Vietnam competes in 15 events. Especially, participating for the first time, the Vietnamese Naval Contingent snatched the silver medal while the Meridian Contingent clinched the bronze one. Other teams also achieved remarkable results.
Colonel Rishi Deora of India, a member of the Army Games 2021 referee board, spoke at the conference and stated that the Army Games is a one-of-a-kind event, not just in idea but also in scale. Therefore, it is gaining in popularity. The games give competitors an opportunity to raise their competence.
He will make recommendations to the Indian Defense Ministry regarding hosting some events in the Army Games in 2022 and sending more teams to partake in the games the following year. In the Army Games 2021, India sends five contingents and two observing groups.
The competition is scheduled to last until September 4.
Translated by Minh Anh
- Vietnam wins bronze medal in anti-chemical warfare at Army Games
- Vietnam plans nearly VND 1.8 trillion to organise SEA Games 2021
- Vietnam plans nearly VND1.8 trillion to organise SEA Games 2021
- Vietnam leaves good impression at Army Games 2019
- Vietnam takes part in Int’l Army Games for first time
- Hanoi brings first Asian Games to Vietnam
- SEA Games 29: Vietnam wins more golds on August 27
- Vietnam plans nearly 1.8 trillion VND to organise SEA Games 2021
- Vietnam rank eighth in chess at Asian National Cup
- Vietnam claims first position in SEA female football
- New ideas and technologies to support Vietnams sustainable energy future plans
- Vietnam retain top position at Asian Beach Games 2016
- Vietnam in pole position for quarters berth
- Vietnam ranked 20th position in M&A Global Activity Ranking Table
- BTL: Strong to Sustain Brand Position
- Kuala Lumpur 2017: A successful SEA Games for Vietnam
- Vietnam Economy 2010: Positive Outlook
- Moody’s revises Vietnam outlook as “positive”
- SEA Games 29: Vietnam remains at second place on mid-August 26
- SEA Games 26: Vietnam jumps to second place
Army Games 2021: Vietnam sustains eighth position have 400 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 3, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.