Army Games 2021 in Vietnam concludes

The event was attended by Vietnamese Defense Minister General Phan Van Giang, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Senior Lieutenant General Tran Quang Phuong and Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Yurievich Krivoruchko.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nghia congratulated participating teams on completing the two contests in Vietnam and thanked the jury, referee board, competitors and service-people for their contribution to the success of the event.

General Nghia said that after four days, the "Sniper Frontier" and "Emergency Area" contests of the Army Games 2021 concluded successfully. This success came from the timely instruction of leaders of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense, cooperation among ministries and central and local agencies as well as the support of Russia and participating delegations.

He reiterated that Vietnam's hosting of the Army Games for the first time not only demonstrates the country's support to Russia, but also affirms its foreign policy of diversification and multilateralization of foreign relations. He said that in the coming time Vietnam will continue expanding defense cooperation in different fields with other countries around the world for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.

Emphasizing the significance of the Army Games, the Deputy Chief of the General Staff said that the event not only gives an opportunity for participating troops to share their experience and skills, but also contributes to consolidating defense cooperation among participating countries.

Speaking at the event, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Yurievich Krivoruchko congratulated Vietnam on its successful organization of the contests.

The Russian defense leader said that he was impressed with Vietnam's thorough preparations and organization of the event. Despite difficulties caused the the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam did its best to successfully host the event and to ensure absolute safety for participating delegations.

At the event, organizing committee presented gold, silver and bronze medals to the "Sniper Frontier" contingents of Vietnam, Uzbekistan and Russia, respectively.

In the "Emergency Area" contest, the Russian Contingent won the gold medal, while the Vietnamese and Belarusian teams bagged silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Earlier on September 3, the Organizing Committee of the "Sniper Frontier" and "Emergency Area" contests of the Army Games 2021 presented medals and insignia to outstanding teams and individuals at the games.

In the "Sniper Frontier" contest, the Russian contingent won the golden prize in the "Team competition" stage, and Uzbekistan's team got the first place in the "Who is faster" stage.

Sniper Nguyen Vu Phuong of the Vietnamese team ranked first in the first stage while his teammates Vi Thai Binh and Le Dinh Quan held the first position in the second stage.

In the "Emergency Area" event, the golden prizes were handed over to the Vietnamese, Belarusian, and Russian teams with excellent performances in the "Special Obstacle Course," "Relay race," and "Race to Victory" stages, respectively.

In addition, the "Best shooter" and "Obstacle Course" prizes went to athletes from the Belarusian and Lao teams.

On the occasion, the Organizing Board of the Army Games 2021 in Vietnam presented insignia to participating teams.

Translated by Tran Hoai – Quynh Oanh