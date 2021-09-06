Archive centre hosts Nguyễn Dynasty education exhibition

HÀ NỘI — An online 3D exhibition on education in the Nguyễn Dynasty (1802-1945) will open at the National Archives Centre I and National Archives Centre IV at the start of the new academic year.

The "Education under Nguyễn Dynasty – Remnants of the Golden Time" exhibition will show over 100 documents on education from the feudal period, which will be featured online.

The documents include royal papers signed or viewed by kings, as well as wooden printing moulds used to print books during the era.

Many of the documents have been recognised in the UNESCO Memory of the World programme.

A wooden printing block says that every spring, two days after the King opens his royal seal for dealing with domestic affairs, the Literature Temple Quốc Tử Giám hosts a school opening ceremony.

The exhibition features topics such as academic opening ceremonies, teachers, educational issues, examinations and encouraging talent.

Documents show that the academic opening ceremonies were solemnly organised; how schools operated; how examinations were organised to ensure fairness; and how teachers trained students in academic skills and ethics.

Educational experts said that education in the Nguyễn Dynasty and earlier reigns used sustainable values, which should be preserved and developed today. — VNS