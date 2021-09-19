Application to search for people lost to Covid-19 piloted

The interface of “Find relatives – List of people lost to Covid-19” on the web.
The application has the function of looking up specific information about patients under treatment and those who died from Covid-19 at medical facilities. Users can use the tools to trace accurately their deceased relatives who were buried or cremated.
The application also ensures the data connection of Covid-19 patients from the time they are hospitalized until being discharged. Patients will be identified and accurately updated data through QR codes.
Based on that, their relatives can look up information about the current status of the patient/deceased of each medical facility, burial facility, district, province, and city. As for those who unfortunately died, data will be updated continuously until their ashes are delivered to their families.
The application also allows digitizing all the data of the lost victims. It also helps officers and soldiers of the Funeral Home under the HCMC Command reduce the current manual workload.
At first, besides updated information from HCMC Funeral Home and the Hospital for Tropical Diseases, the application will be deployed to field hospitals, hospitals that treat Covid-19 patients, and other medical facilities. It will also be transferred to other provinces and cities if they need to use it.
Mr. Phi Anh Tuan, Vice Chairman of HCMC Informatics Association, said that the application is developed based on many ideas gathered from many units. It is expected to share the pain of the community and families of people who died from Covid-19.
By Ba Tan – Translated by Bao Nghi
- ‘She has nerves of steel’: The story of the pilot who calmly landed the Southwest Airlines flight
- The Drive of Alon Day: Born in Israel, bred on video games, the Jewish pilot tows NASCAR’s latest diversity hopes
- All the twists and turns of Tennessee’s legendary coach search
- Family searches for missing US speedflyer in Swiss Alps
- Arena Dreams: In Search of 26 Riders
- Plane carrying Chapecoense ran out of fuel, according to pilot recordings
- Ernie Accorsi on search that resulted in Bears' GM-coach combination
- Book excerpt: Heisman speech has been opportunity both seized, lost by winners
- The Logo Heads Back to LA In Search Of A New Challenge
- Arizona Diamondbacks – applicants could have already interviewed
- For the People series premiere live stream: Watch online
- Face of a Nation: Bronson Koenig embracing prominent role among Ho-Chunk people
- 'The devastation is unlike anything we’ve ever seen': Rescuers reveal magnitude of Dorian's destruction as they search flooded homes for victims of the Bahamas' worst ever hurricane that left seven dead
- Nylon Calculus Week 19 in Review: Sloan Conference!
- Tennessee coaching search timeline: A series of wild events from Butch Jones to Jeremy Pruitt
- Search for missing 81-year-old man comes to a tragic end
- ‘I feel lost. I feel like a child’: The complicated decline of Nick Buoniconti
- No. 19 Northwestern searching for defense vs. LaSalle (Nov 18, 2017)
- No. 19 Northwestern searching for defense vs. LaSalle
- Danica 2.0? NASCAR searching for more female drivers
Application to search for people lost to Covid-19 piloted have 478 words, post on www.sggpnews.org.vn at September 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.