All-round report on Việt Nam’s start-up ecosystem to be unveiled

Việt Nam will emerge in 2022 as the third-largest start-up ecosystem in Southeast Asia along with Singapore and Indonesia, according to the Southeast Asia Startup Ecosystem 2.0 report by Golden Gate Ventures. — Photo vneconomy.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Open Innovation Landscape Report 2021, the most comprehensive and up-to-date overview of the local start-up and innovation ecosystem so far, is set to be released in December.

The report, compiled by the National Startup Support Centre and the BambuUP Joint Stock Company, will be available in Vietnamese and English.

BambuUP General Director Nguyễn Hương Quỳnh said the report aims to give an all-round panorama of the open start-up and innovation ecosystem in Việt Nam, update and analyse global and domestic innovation trends, assess the role of Việt Nam's start-up ecosystem in the world, and create a diverse and up-to-date database.

It will also provide a "start-up map" in several outstanding sectors like retail, financial technology (fintech), educational technology (edutech), healthcare technology (healthtech), marketing and sales technology, logistics, agricultural technology (agtech & foodtech), and tourism, she added.

The report is expected to be a source of information for start-ups, enterprises, and investors to seek and expand partnerships, thereby giving a stronger impulse to innovation and supporting recovery and growth in the "new normal" period.

It will also help the Government and policymakers to map out long-term development orientations for the open start-up and innovation ecosystem, Quỳnh said.

She expressed her hope that this report will help introduce Vietnamese start-ups to foreign partners, including 5,000 organisations, businesses, and individuals in about 20 countries.

Statistics show that nearly 135,000 businesses were established in Việt Nam in 2020, and the country is currently home to about 3,000 innovative companies. Việt Nam will emerge in 2022 as the third-largest start-up ecosystem in Southeast Asia along with Singapore and Indonesia, according to the Southeast Asia Startup Ecosystem 2.0 report by Golden Gate Ventures.

However, BambuUP noted more than 95 per cent of major enterprises have yet to gain sufficient information about the country's start-up ecosystem, so demand for comprehensive and updated information is now greater than ever. — VNS