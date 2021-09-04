All-out efforts to curb COVID-19 continue

* On September 1, Army Corps 3 handed over 4,000 gift packages, valued at VND 1.2 billion, and 18 tons of vegetables produced by its troops to a leader of Binh Chanh district in support of pandemic-hit people in the locality.

The gifts included 20 tons of necessities, namely rice, dry rations, instant noodles, milk, canned meat, cooking oil, and others.

Speaking at the event, Senior Colonel Nguyen Thanh Phong, Deputy Political Commissar of Army Corps 3, hoped that the donation would ease the difficulties of the people in Ho Chi Minh City during the social distancing period.

Nguyen Thi Kim Dung, Chairwoman of the People's Council of Binh Chanh district expressed her deep thanks to Army Corps 3 and wished the army corps' officers and soldiers good health to successfully fulfill all assigned missions.

* The same day, Battalion DK1 under Naval Region 2 transported 300 gifts, worth more than VND 90 million, to Quarter 1, Tan Dinh ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City to help local people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

* The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCM City received COVID-19 relief from Masan Group.

The donation, worth VND 16 billion in total, consisted of medical supplies and equipment, and necessities.

The support will encourage COVID-19 front-line forces to overcome their difficulties in controlling the pandemic.

* The AP Saigon Petro Joint Stock Company, on September 1, provided 7,000 liters of engine oil for the HCM City Military Command to assist the command and other reinforced forces of the city in the COVID-19 battle.

* In Hanoi, a number of organizations, enterprises, and benefactors have launched a "Zero-VND market – Share Mart" to help pandemic-hit people in the Geleximco Urban Area, Le Trong Tan street, An Khanh commune, Hoai Duc district, Hanoi.

Also, the organizers offer free necessaries, including rice, milk, sugar, fish sauce, cooking oils, eggs, and others. Other benefactors donate new clothes.

In addition, needy people can contact 1900 066 880 for support.

Any donation can be directly sent to No.20, lot 22A, Geleximco Urban Area, Le Trong Tan street, An Khanh commune, Hoai Duc district, Hanoi or transferred to the bank account of VU MINH LY – SIEU THI 0 DONG at number 0911110123 – SHB Bank, Ha Thanh branch with the transfer note: [Name] [Phone number] UNG HO SIEU THI 0 DONG.

* Regiment 726 under Army Corps 16 and other enterprises has presented 150 gifts, including rice, instant noodle, fish sauce, and other necessities, to needy households affected by the pandemic in Quang Truc commune, Tuy Duc district, Dak Nong province.

As planned, the regiment will disseminate information about COVID-19 prevention and control among local people and give 800 notebooks to ethnic minority children.

* Khanh Hoa's Union of Friendship Organizations, in coordination with the provincial Department of Foreign Affairs, the provincial Vietnam-Russia Friendship Association, has inquired after and presented gifts to pandemic-affected Russian citizens living in Nha Trang city.

* The Dak Lak provincial Market Management Department has handed over medical supplies and necessities to the Border Guard Command of the province in support of its troops in COVID-19 prevention and control missions.

The gifts included 18,000 face masks, 21 sets of solar power flashlights, 70 boxes of instant noodles, 76 bottles of vitamin C, a box of hand sanitizers, and others.

* Army Corps 3 has mobilized 24 troops from Chemical Battalion 21 and specialized vehicles to spray disinfectants in Gia Lai provincial General Hospital.

