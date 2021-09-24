Aircraft maintenance joint venture receives U.S. certificate

VSTEA is a joint venture between the Vietnam Airlines Engineering Company (VAECO), a subsidiary of Vietnam Airlines, and ST Engineering Aerospace Systems Company, a member of the ST Engineering of Singapore.
It specializes in providing aircraft component MRO services for domestic and international airlines, which cater to such current aircraft as the Boeing 787, Airbus A350, A320, A321 and ATR72, as well as technical assistance in avionics, hydraulic, pneumatic, electro-mechanical, wheels, brakes, and emergency equipment.
The FAA standards are widely adopted in the global aviation industry and serve as a gauge of quality and a passport to market expansion, making it easier to offer maintenance services to airlines in different regions, including the U.S.
To achieve the certificate, the VSTEA said it went through five stages of appraisal under the FAA's strict standards. After completing the final examinations in late July, its facility in Hanoi was certified on August 31 and another in Ho Chi Minh City on September 16.
Source: VNA
