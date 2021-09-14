Administered COVID-19 vaccine shots in Việt Nam crosses 30 million mark

People in Hà Nôi’s Nam Từ Liêm Districts receive COVID-19 vaccine doses. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam has surpassed the milestone of injecting more than 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines nationwide after five consecutive days administering a million jabs a day.

According to data from the National Immunisation Portal, by the morning of September 14, the country had injected 30.4 million people.

Ten provinces with the highest vaccination rates are Quảng Ninh, Đồng Tháp, Bình Phước, Vĩnh Long, Cà Mau, Kon Tum, Bến Tre, Bạc Liêu, Sóc Trăng and Lâm Đồng.

Hà Nội has so far used 80.6 per cent of the 5.3 million doses provided by the Ministry of Health.

Hà Nội's Health Department, on September 14, was further provided with 418,000 doses of China's Vero Cell vaccine.

The vaccines were given to 13 districts in Long Biên, Đống Đa, Bắc Từ Liêm, Nam Từ Liêm, Sóc Sơn, Quốc Oai, Thường Tín, Phú Xuyên, Thanh Oai, Ứng Hòa, Sơn Tây, Đan Phượng and Phúc Thọ.

Bắc Từ Liêm received most with 63,400 doses, followed by Sóc Sơn with 51,860 liều, Thường Tín with 41,480 doses, Phú Xuyên with 40,700 doses, Phúc Thọ, 32,760 doses, and Ứng Hòa 31,600.

Meanwhile, HCM City's Centre for Disease Control reported that by the morning of September 14, more than 8.15 million have been vaccinated, of which 1.43 million people receiving their second doses.

The rate of adults receiving the first dose was 117.02 per cent, which was higher than expected because a number of people in HCM City did not have official residential registration books.

Currently, all districts have basically completed the first dose in the vaccination campaign.

HCM City has three localities that reached 100 per cent coverage of the first dose including Củ Chi and Phú Nhuận districts, and Thủ Đức City.

All districts have been implementing the second injection, of which Cần Giờ District was currently leading with the rate 36 per cent of adults vaccinated.

In order to achieve herd immunity soon, HCM City has been pushing up the vaccination campaign with the goal of injecting the first shot for all people aged 18 and over, and the 2nd shot on time for those who already got the first shot by September 15.

So far, provinces of Bình Dương and Đồng Nai had given 1.7 million and 1.6 million shots, respectively. VNS