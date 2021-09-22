ADB optimistic about Vietnam’s economic prospect despite slowdown

Hanoi (VNA) – The ADB has revised down Vietnam’s 2021 GDP growth forecast from 6.7 percent to 3.8 percent due to a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic that has tightened the labour market, lowered industrial output, and disrupted agricultural value chains, according to a report released by the bank on September 22.
ADB remains bullish on the country's prospects in the medium and long term. Growth could be aided by a revival of domestic demand, an acceleration in the disbursement of public investment, and an expansion to new export markets thanks to multiple free trade agreements and the expected global economic recovery .
The ADB representative recommended that the growth prospects in 2021 and 2022 depend on the timely and adequate supply of essential items such as foodstuff and cash to those affected by the pandemic.
He recommended that Vietnam can benefit from removing administrative hurdles to business and people, and accelerating digital transformation, which will help improve the efficiency of pandemic containment measures and support a sustainable economic recovery this year and next./.
- Vietnam among most resilient economies in Covid-19
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 18
- VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 15 (updated hourly)
- Reasons that make Vietnam's real estate market appealing
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 16
- Vietnam continues partnering with APEC for regional peace and stability: PM
- VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 29 (updated hourly)
- APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting set vision for 2040
- Vietnam-US: a close-knit relationship
- Vietnam's economic recovery forecast to be on track
- Vietnam’s responsibility in ASEAN 2020 faces many challenges
- VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 14
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 19
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 29
- ADB: Thailand’s economy to shrink by 8 percent in 2020
- VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 27 (updated hourly)
- How long before IT companies feel the slowdown heat?
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 15
- India's information technology sector can weather the economic downturn: Kris Gopalakrishnan
- Oxford Economics forecasts CLMV’s garment sector prospect
ADB optimistic about Vietnam's economic prospect despite slowdown have 392 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at September 22, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.