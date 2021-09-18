Activities held to support localities’ pandemic combat efforts

On the day, the Youth Union Chapter of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command visited and presented 4,000 splash shields to youth of the city's armed forces who are working on the COVID-19 front-line.

During the event, delegates inquired after young troops' health and encouraged them to bring into play the vanguard spirit of youth and virtues of Uncle Ho's soldiers to fulfill assigned missions, contributing to the city's pandemic containment efforts.

Also in Ho Chi Minh, Army Corps 4 held a meeting with military commands of ten districts and units under the city’s military command to review their coordination in supporting the city in pushing back the pandemic and put forward stricter measures to soon contain the virus.

Reports delivered at the meeting revealed that over the past time Army Corps 4 has dispatched more than 3,000 troops to assist Ho Chi Minh City in containing the virus. The unit's troops have helped medical forces take samples and conduct COVID-19 testing, transported necessities to local people and worked together with local forces to ensure security and public order.

In the coming time, Army Corps 4 will continue cooperating with local leadership, other military units in the city and relevant agencies to soon push back the pandemic and soon bring people's life back to normal.

The same day, the Binh Duong provincial Military Command, in collaboration with the provincial Red Cross Society, handed over 100 gift packages to needy people in Phu Hoa ward of Thu Dau Mot city. Each gift package includes instant noodles, fish sauce, milk, cookies and rice.

At the event, Deputy Political Commissar of the provincial Military Command Senior Colonel Le Minh Chi encouraged needy people to overcome difficulties caused by the pandemic and work with the local Party Committee and authorities to protect this COVID-19 free zone (also called "green zone"), contributing to bringing the province to a "new normal" state.

He said that these gifts demonstrated the sentiment of troops of the province's armed forces and personnel of the provincial Red Cross Society for those in need, thus helping them soon overcome difficulties.

In Dong Nai province, the Technical Maintenance Center of the Naval Region 2 Command held a conference to review its support in the COVID-19 combat in Nhon Trach district.

Reportedly, since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the center has taken a series of measures to contain the virus. Apart from protecting it from being infected by SARS-CoV-2, the unit sent its personnel and vehicles to assist localities' COVID-19 combat efforts and presented a ton of rice and 2.4 tons of vegetables to needy households.

So far, the center has formed two teams to work at a quarantine zone at Hoa Sen Kindergarten and provided 3.4 tons of food to Phu Thanh, Phu Dong, Dai Phuoc and Phu Huu communes of Nhon Trach district.

At the event, the center also presented certificates of merits to staff with great contribution to COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control.

Translated by Tran Hoai