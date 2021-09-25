Activities held to support localities’ COVID-19 combat efforts

* The Standing Board of the Binh Phuoc provincial Women's Union Organization and the provincial Women's Association on September 23 handed over a mobile X-ray machine, worth VND 400 million, to the provincial general hospital.

With the function of checking the damage of lungs, the equipment can improve the effectiveness of COVID-19 screening and treatment.

On the occasion, Binh Phuoc province's Women's Association also presented VND 20 million to the hospital.

* The same day, the Binh Thuan provincial Military Command held a program to give 600 gift packages, including food and necessities, to pandemic-hit people in Phan Thiet city and La Gi town, Binh Thuan province.

The gifts were valued at VND 240 million in total.

* A delegation of the HCM City Military Command, on September 23, visited and presented gifts to officers and soldiers of Guard Battalion 31 who are working at the forefront in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the event, the command acknowledged the great efforts of troops in COVID-19 prevention and control missions while encouraging on-duty troops to surmount hardships and complete all assignments.

* The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee, in coordination with the Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corp (SABECO) and its Saigon Beer brand, on September 23, provided financial supporting packages, worth VND 5 million each, for 600 small food and beverage business households affected by the pandemic in HCM City.

The activity was under the "Collecting Millions of Stars" program launched by the HCYU Central Committee and other relevant units.

After launching the program, SABECO and the Saigon Beer brand pledged to contribute VND 3 billion to the fund of the program.

In addition, the organizers carried out various practical activities to assist medical staff at hospitals, COVID-19 front-line forces, and pandemic-hit people.

Translated by Quynh Oanh