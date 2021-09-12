A lazy rice-cooker dish

Trần Thùy Trang

This is a confession of a lazy mom. Channelling Bill Gates, Trần Thùy Trang wrote: “I choose a lazy person to do a hard job. Because a lazy person will always find an easy way to do it.” Thùy’s post explaining her latest dish in the online Love Kitchen group received more than 6,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments.

This simple dish allows her to spend more time playing with or reading a book to her child.

Rice with veggies and ribs

Time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4 – 5 people

Ingredients:

– 150g whole rice, or the usual amount for your family

– 100g of green beans chopped into small pieces

– half a big carrot chopped into small cubes

– 100g of potato, peeled and chopped into small cubes or sweet corn (according to taste)

– 500g of pork ribs from the freezer

Method:

In your rice cooker, place the ingredients in the following order:

– rice in the bottom

– mixed vegetables

– the whole rib pack on top

Add water according to your usual rice cooking method.

If you like seasoning, feel free to add salt and pepper.

Rice with veggies and ribs

All you need to do is press the cook button. Yes, do not forget to turn this button on. That’s it. When you go home for lunch, your food will be cooked and ready to serve. VNS