9,706 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Việt Nam on Saturday

A health worker collects swab samples from a man for COVID-19 testing in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health reported 9,706 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday evening, in 34 provinces and cities.

These include 9,682 domestic infections with 4,377 detected in the community.

The number of locally transmitted cases increased by 1,152 compared to yesterday.

A further 180 deaths were also reported in HCM City (123), Bình Dương (34), Đồng Nai (7), An Giang (3), Tiền Giang (3), Tây Ninh (3), Bến Tre (2), Đà Nẵng (2), Bình Thuận (1), Kiên Giang (1) and Cần Thơ (1).

The total death toll from COVID-19 in Việt Nam now stands at 18,400.

Hà Nội recorded only four cases in quarantined in facilities.

HCM City reported the highest number of domestic cases today with 4,046, followed by the southern provinces of Bình Dương (3,629), Đồng Nai (996) and Long An (193).

Other cases were found in Bình Phước (147), An Giang (117), Kiên Giang (91), Tiền Giang (81), Hà Nam (66), Cần Thơ (48), Sóc Trăng (42), Tây Ninh (41), Bình Định (39), Khánh Hòa (25), Bến Tre (13), Ninh Thuận (13), Đà Nẵng (11), Phú Yên (10), Đắk Lắk (9), Bình Thuận (9), Quảng Bình (8), Quảng Trị (7), Đồng Tháp (6), Đắk Nông (6), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (4), Nghệ An (4), Bạc Liêu (4), Cà Mau (4), Hà Nội (4), Vĩnh Long (3), Quảng Ngãi (2), Thanh Hóa (2), Trà Vinh (1) and Thừa Thiên Huế (1).

Over the past seven days, Việt Nam recorded an average of 9,940 new cases a day.

The total national tally now stands at 746,678, ranking 44 out of 222 countries and territories.

It was also reported that 10,590 patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 516,449 nationally.

Việt Nam has so far administered more than 37.5 million doses of vaccines. — VNS