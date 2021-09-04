9,521 new COVID-19 cases, 347 more deaths reported on Saturday

The new 9,521 COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday are all local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (4,104), Bình Dương (2,485), Đồng Nai (992), Long An (544), Tiền Giang (148), Tây Ninh (137), Kiên Giang (125), Đồng Tháp (120), Quảng Bình (110), Bình Thuận (99), Cần Thơ (76), Đắk Lắk (73), Bình Phước (62), Hà Nội (52), Khánh Hòa (51), Đà Nẵng (47), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (39), An Giang (35), Nghệ An (32), Phú Yên (29), Quảng Ngãi (23), Thừa Thiên Huế (22), Sóc Trăng (21), Bạc Liêu (15), Trà Vinh (14), Gia Lai (12), Sơn La (9), Thanh Hóa (8 ), Bình Định (7), Vĩnh Long (7), Cà Mau (6), Lâm Đồng (5), Ninh Thuận (3), Bắc Ninh (3), Bến Tre (2), Hà Tĩnh (1), Thái Bình (1), Lạng Sơn (1), and Đắk Nông (1); 4,734 of them were found in the community.

An additional 347 COVID related deaths were announced, bringing the total death toll to 12,793.