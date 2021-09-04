9,521 new COVID-19 cases, 347 more deaths reported on Saturday

The new 9,521 COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday are all local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (4,104), Bình Dương (2,485), Đồng Nai (992), Long An (544), Tiền Giang (148), Tây Ninh (137), Kiên Giang (125), Đồng Tháp (120), Quảng Bình (110), Bình Thuận (99), Cần Thơ (76), Đắk Lắk (73), Bình Phước (62), Hà Nội (52), Khánh Hòa (51), Đà Nẵng (47), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (39), An Giang (35), Nghệ An (32), Phú Yên (29), Quảng Ngãi (23), Thừa Thiên Huế (22), Sóc Trăng (21), Bạc Liêu (15), Trà Vinh (14), Gia Lai (12), Sơn La (9), Thanh Hóa (8 ), Bình Định (7), Vĩnh Long (7), Cà Mau (6), Lâm Đồng (5), Ninh Thuận (3), Bắc Ninh (3), Bến Tre (2), Hà Tĩnh (1), Thái Bình (1), Lạng Sơn (1), and Đắk Nông (1); 4,734 of them were found in the community.
An additional 347 COVID related deaths were announced, bringing the total death toll to 12,793.
- Police solve 1966 New Hampshire cold case murder
- 2 more flu deaths reported in CT; brings total to 57
- New Zealand Police Say Multiple Deaths in 2 Mosque Shootings in Christchurch
- Our Turn: The bipartisan case for death penalty repeal
- CDC: 41 flu-related pediatric deaths reported in U.S.
- Supreme Court to consider La.’s non-unanimous jury law in 2016 New Orleans murder case
- Who Is Adnan Syed? HBO Series Based on ‘Serial’ Podcast Teases New Evidence In Case
- Congo’s Ebola outbreak might be declared global emergency after new spike in cases
- TSA agent at Orlando airport jumps from balcony to death: report
- Legionnaires' Disease Resulted in Up to 49 Cases in NH: Report
- Four More Flu Deaths Reported in Connecticut
- Eight More Flu Deaths Reported in Connecticut
- CDC: 56 pediatric flu deaths reported nationwide
- Despite speculation, investigators find no new evidence in case of missing UMass student
- Fisher-Price recalls Rock 'n Play Sleeper after more than 30 infant deaths reported
- 3 Additional Flu-Related Deaths Reported in Connecticut
- 3 New Flu-Related Deaths Reported in Connecticut
- No new flu deaths reported in Cuyahoga County, but hospitalizations rise
- 4 New Flu-Related Deaths Reported in Connecticut
- 11 Additional Flu-Related Deaths Reported in Connecticut
9,521 new COVID-19 cases, 347 more deaths reported on Saturday have 336 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 4, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.