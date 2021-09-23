9,472 new infections announced on September 23

9,472 new infections announced on Thursday, of which 7 were imported and 9,465 were recorded domestically (down 2,060 cases compared to the previous day) with 5,344 cases in the community).

Provinces and cities recorded cases are as follows: Ho Chi Minh City (5,052), Binh Duong (2,764), Dong Nai (760), Long An (190), Kien Giang (163), An Giang (109), Tay Ninh (86), Tien Giang (67), Can Tho (53), Dak Nong (33), Dak Lak (25), Khanh Hoa (20), Quang Binh (20), Dong Thap (19), Ha Nam (14), Ninh Thuan (9), Thua Thien Hue (9), Binh Dinh (9), Binh Phuoc (8 ), Bac Lieu (7), Ca Mau (7), Binh Thuan (7), Phu Yen (6), Quang Nam (5), Hanoi (5 ), Quang Ngai (4), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (3), Da Nang (3), Gia Lai (2), Tra Vinh (2), Quang Tri (2), Hai Duong (1), Thanh Hoa (1).