8,758 new cases reported on Wednesday

Cases reported in HCM City (4,699), Binh Duong (2,389), Dong Nai (899), Long An (132), Soc Trang (112), Kien Giang (82), Tien Giang (68), An Giang (63), Can Tho (42), Ha Nam (36), Khanh Hoa (32), Binh Thuan (29), Tay Ninh (23), Bac Lieu (22), Quang Tri (16), Dak Lak (15), Ninh Thuan (14), Quang Binh (13), Ca Mau (12), Binh Dinh (11), Vinh Long (7), Gia Lai (5), Hanoi (4), Dak Nong (3), Ben Tre (3) , Tra Vinh (3), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (2), Phu Yen (2), Quang Ngai (2), Phu Tho (1), Dong Thap (1), Da Nang (1), Hai Duong (1).

