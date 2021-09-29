8,758 new cases, 162 COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday

HÀ NỘI — Less than 9,000 new COVID cases were recorded on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 779,398.
The total amount of new cases detected was 8,758 and a further 162 deaths were also announced.
The majority of the fatalities were in HCM City, with 113, followed by Bình Dương Province with 33, Đồng Nai (3), An Giang (3), Kiên Giang (2), Long An (2), Đồng Tháp (2), Cần Thơ (1), Cà Mau (1), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (1) and Tiền Giang (1).
The total number of fatalities now stands at 19,098, accounting for 2.5 per cent of the infected cases.
Of the new infections, 14 were imported while 8,744 were locally transmitted.
HCM City still topped the list with 4,699 new cases, but only four new cases were detected in Hà Nội.
Other cases were found in Bình Dương (2,389), Đồng Nai (899), Long An (132), Sóc Trăng (112), Kiên Giang (82), Tiền Giang (68), An Giang (63), Cần Thơ (42), Hà Nam (36), Khánh Hòa (32), Bình Thuận (29), Tây Ninh (23), Bạc Liêu (22), Quảng Trị (16), Đắk Lắk (15), Ninh Thuận (14), Quảng Bình (13), Cà Mau (12), Bình Định (11), Vĩnh Long (7), Gia Lai (5), Hà Nội (4), Đắk Nông (3), Bến Tre (3), Trà Vinh (3), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (2), Phú Yên (2), Quảng Ngãi (2), Phú Thọ (1), Đồng Tháp (1), Đà Nẵng (1), and Hải Dương (1).
The Ministry of Health also announced there are currently more than 6,988 COVID-19 patients classed as seriously ill. Twenty five of these are on life support.
Also on Wednesday, a further 23,568 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 583,509.
Việt Nam has so far administered more than 41.15 million doses of vaccine, of which more than 8.98 million have had two doses.
Thirteen localities have gone 14 days without new community infections, namely Bắc Kạn, Tuyên Quang, Lai Châu, Hòa Bình, Yên Bái, Hà Giang, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên, Hải Phòng, Ninh Bình, Nam Định, Thái Bình and Lạng Sơn. — VNS
