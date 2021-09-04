77,000 students in HCM City still lack either internet access or electronic devices

A student attends an online class. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — Of more than 1.3 million students from the primary to high school level in HCM City, 77,000 lack either access to the internet or electronic devices to study online, according to school surveys requested by the city Department of Education and Training.

Of nearly 650,000 primary school students, more than 55,000 lack the necessary equipment and a stable internet connection. Some are temporarily staying in the countryside and cannot return to the city.

At secondary and high school levels, which have nearly 700,000 students, as many as 17,000 do not have internet access and the necessary equipment, while 5,000 have the equipment but have no internet.

Authorities are seeking solutions to support students in need for the upcoming semester. Schools are calling on HCM City locals to donate old computers, phones or money to buy new devices for students from poor families.

Students living in the countryside without either the necessary equipment or the internet will be able to study online with support from the locality.

For students who have the equipment but lack internet access in COVID isolation areas, schools will work with localities to give them the necessary physical documents.

Leaders of the city Department of Education and Training said that a network of volunteers will help deliver study materials to students who cannot pursue online learning.

The department is also working with a television station to produce educational content, mostly at the primary school level. It will begin broadcasting in mid-September. The channel will provide students and parents with the support they need for learning.

Middle and high school students in HCM City will begin online classes on September 8, while primary school students will start on September 20. — VNS