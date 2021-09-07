7.3 million people in HCM City to receive COVID relief

HCM City has unveiled its largest COVID relief package yet. Over 7.3 million people are expected to receive support. — Photo from tuoitre.vn

HCM CITY — Over 7.3 million people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will benefit from HCM City's third relief package.

The city's largest relief package to date was approved on Thursday by the standing committee of the People’s Council, and will provide VNĐ1 million (US$45) to each person.

There would be no discrimination between permanent and temporary residents and be distributed immediately, the city assured.

The beneficiaries will include poor and near-poor households and those receiving social welfare people and facing difficulties due to the pandemic.

Workers in difficult circumstances due to job loss and without an income will get paid.

Parents, spouses and children living with unemployed workers will be among the others to benefit.

People living in poor residential areas and in very difficult circumstances make up the final set of beneficiaries.

All of them are required to be physically present to get the relief payment.

Reports from districts and Thủ Đức City said nearly two million poor and near-poor households face difficulties due to the pandemic. — VNS