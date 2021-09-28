4,589 new cases, 178 more deaths reported on Tuesday

The 4,589 new cases include six imported cases and 4,583 local infections found in Bình Dương (2,575), Đồng Nai (787), Hồ Chí Minh City (377), An Giang (232), Long An (159), Kiên Giang (70), Tây Ninh (55), Cần Thơ (52), Bình Thuận (48), Tiền Giang (38), Khánh Hòa (35), Ninh Thuận (16), Bình Phước (15), Quảng Bình (15), Đắk Lắk (14), Hậu Giang (11), Hà Nam (11), Cà Mau (10), Vĩnh Long (8 ), Trà Vinh (7), Đồng Tháp (7), Hà Nội (6), Đắk Nông (5), Bình Định (5), Quảng Ngãi (5), Quảng Trị (4), Phú Yên (3), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (3), Quảng Ninh (2), Bến Tre (2), Quảng Nam (2), Đà Nẵng (2), Bắc Giang (1), and Bạc Liêu (1); 717 of these cases were detected in the community.
An additional 178 COVID related deaths were announced, bringing the total to 18,936.
