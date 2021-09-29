29 years of commitment “For a brighter life”

NovaGroup joins hands with community to overcome pandemic

"Slow down, love each other more, and overcome the pandemic together." These are the motto and actions that are becoming increasingly popular in our society. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the entire world and put our communities in the face of enormous challenges, but also helps us realize many positive values in life. September 18th is Novagroup's anniversary and the 29thbirthday celebration is truly special. Despite social distancing , our Novators (NovaGroup's employees) have worked tirelessly day and night not for our projects under development, but for the speedy completion of concentrated isolation areas, field hospitals, and intensive care centers for COVID-19 patients, organised vaccination and participated in the Zero-dong Supermarket program to bring food to the needy in quarantine and lockdown areas. They have also prepared nutritious meals for doctors and nurses on the frontlines. Novators spare no effort to spread love. The epidemic shall pass. Everyone’s efforts will be rewarded, and normal life will return. NovaGroup looks forward to soon continuing its journey with the mission of "Improving lives and creating a prosperous, happy community". Bui Thanh Nhon Chairman, NovaGroup

Established in 1992 (formerly known as Thanh Nhon Trading Co., Ltd.), NovaGroup operates in the field of manufacturing and trading of veterinary medicine, aquatic medicine, and building villas for rent.

Novaland Group has completed and handed over HCMC’s tenth COVID-19 field hospital.

In 2007, the Group restructured and consolidated its subsidiaries into two groups:

Anova Corporation ( www.anovacorp.vn) :

Operating in the field of animal feed, animal farm, veterinary medicine, vaccines, and advancing towards establishing a value chain providing high-quality, safe and nutritious food.

Novaland Group ( www.novaland.com) :

Active in the field of real estate with the mission of "Creating Community – Building Destinations – Fostering Happiness".

In 2020, NovaGroup further restructured with a strategy of becoming an economic group consisting of three pillars: Novaland Group, Nova Services Group, and Nova Consumer Group, operating in the fields of real estate, trade and services, and agriculture and consumer goods.

With these three pillars, NovaGroup has gradually perfected its ecosystem to serve customers and the community through a closed and high-quality value chain.

Novaland Group: The key player in the NovaGroup ecosystem.

Besides developing residential real estate in downtown Ho Chi Minh City, Novaland also ventures into other types of real estate such as tourism township areas and satellite urban property. Many projects developed by Novaland are gradually taking shape and leading the market trend, strongly affecting urban and tourism development such as: Aqua City smart ecological urban area (Dong Nai), NovaWorld Phan Thiet (Binh Thuan), and NovaWorld Ho Tram (Ba Ria-Vung Tau). In Binh Thuan province in particular, Novaland is coordinating with the Michael Dukakis Institute and international organisations to transform Phan Thiet City into the world's leading destination for meetings, incentives, conferencing, and exhibitions (MICE) and wellness tourism.

Nova Services Group: Focusing on the five key areas of health, education, tourism & accommodation, entertainment and retail, through core member companies such as Nova Education Group, Nova Healthcare Group, Nova FnB, Nova Hospitality and NovaDreams.

Nova Services Group has tied up with strategic partners and world-famous brands to provide the best services to customers.

Nova Consumer Group : Based on a solid foundation, Anova Corporation has changed its name to Nova Consumer Group and to leverage on the strengths of the NovaGroup ecosystem to develop consumer goods.

It is expected that Nova Consumer Group will list its shares on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HSX) by the end of 2021. At the same time, the group will invest in the food industry to continue developing its 3F supply chain (from farm to fork), providing traceable, quality products, and contributing to the industrialisation and modernisation of the agricultural sector, a strategic task being promoted by the government.

Let us join hands to making Vietnam a developed country by 2045

Novaland Group has sustained its status as one of the leading and most reputable property developers and tourism destination creators . As of June 30 this year, its total assets had reached nearly VND171.53 trillion ($7.46 billion). Novaland Group has been building a quite reputation in the international capital market. In July this year, despite the global pandemic, it successfully issued $300 million worth of international convertible bonds and listed them on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX).

With a vision to become a developed country, Vietnam needs large-scale and sustainable corporations that can compete in the international market.

NovaGroup always strives to stand side by side with the country.

Under the development strategy for 2021-2025 with a vision towards 2030, NovaGroup aims to develop dozens of satellite townships and mega tourist townships in 30 provinces and cities and nine regional entertainment zones. It is expected that 36 million customers will use the services of Nova Services Group by 2025. Meanwhile, it will set up more than 250,000 points of sale to sell Nova Consumer Group's FMCG products across the country and export globally.

With respect to education and health, Nova Services Group expects to provide training to 20,000 students, 3,000 nurses, as well as cater for 300,000 medical visits by 2025.

With its three pillars of Novaland Group, Nova Services Group and Nova Consumer Group, and its core value of “Efficiency – Integrity – Professionalism”, NovaGroup is closer and closer fulfilling its mission in "Improving lives and creating a prosperous, happy community".

CSR – incorporating business and community interests

Despite numerous challenges and severe impacts by the COVID-19 pandemic, NovaGroup remains well-aware of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The Zero-dong Supermarket program of NovaGroup has brought more than 200,000 gift sets to the needy in HCMC

Besides maintaining efficient business operations, the group takes good care of its employees. It has also been carrying out a series of CSR activities, such as building schools and bridges in border areas, sponsoring the Development Fund of the National University of Ho Chi Minh City, donating houses of gratitude, building community cultural centres, implementing waste clearance campaigns to protect the environment; co-initiating and implementing the "Clean Water for Schools" programme for 346 schools, and taking care of disadvantaged families during the Lunar New Year Holiday. In particular, NovaGroup’s scholarship fund named Teacher Phan Thi Nhe has been benefiting poor pupils for 16 years now.

Since the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, NovaGroup and its employees have joined hands to fight the pandemic by donating ambulances and specialised medical equipment such as continuous dialysis machines, ventilators, negative pressure isolation rooms, and PCR testing machines, among others.

The Group has quickly completed the construction of concentrated isolation areas, field hospitals, and intensive care centres for COVID-19 patients. It has also launched a zero-dong supermarket campaign to bring food to the needy in quarantine and lockdown areas and provided nutritious meals with love to the frontline doctors and nurses. Novators spare no effort to spread love.

Novaland Group has completed and handed over the intensive care centers for COVID-19 patients HCMC’s second COVID-19 field hospital

Moving forward, NovaGroup is confident of providing jobs and income to hundreds of thousands of employees and workers in the provinces and cities where the group invests and develops projects. It will build more than a million homes, create many leading global tourism destinations, help bolster the local economy, and join hands with the government in the fight against COVID-19.

On the occasion of its 29th anniversary, NovaGroup and all employees would like to express our deep gratitude to our valued customers, shareholders, partners, and agents for their unwavering trust and support to the Group.

Wishing you all health, success, and happiness!

Best regards!

Bui Thanh Nhon,

Chairman of NovaGroup