2.3 million doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer arrives

HÀ NỘI — A further 2,016,460 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrived in three shipments at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City.
Two shipments – 92,160 and 1,348,000 doses – arrived on Monday, and the latest shipment of 576,000 doses arrived Wednesday morning.
This is part of Việt Nam's 30-million-dose deal with AstraZeneca via Việt Nam Vaccine Company (VNVC).
After 15 shipments, VNVC has received 10.1 million doses of AstraZeneca, 34 per cent of the order.
The batches have been moved into VNVC's cold storage for quality controls before being handed over to the health ministry for distribution.
In the past nine weeks, the delivery has been consistent with a shipment of about one million per week, and this week saw the largest tranche of the vaccines arrive.
Customs authorities on Wednesday also said that an additional 300,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines, out of Việt Nam’s order for 51 million doses to be fulfilled within this year, arrived this morning in Hà Nội and HCM City on DHL cargo planes.
To date, Việt Nam has received about 29.5 million shots of COVID-19 vaccine, mostly AstraZeneca, which accounts for 62 per cent of the national stockpile.
According to the National COVID-19 vaccine portal, 20.25 million jabs have been administered in the country.
Second doses plan
The health ministry today also sent a dispatch to hospitals and local health authorities across the country asking them to set up plans for administering second doses for people who have received their first doses, right when the vaccine batches are distributed.
The health ministry's guidelines currently do not allow mixing and matching of vaccines, except for administering Pfizer as second shot for those who have AstraZeneca as first dose when there is a shortage, and they must consent to the injection.
These cases must be reported to the health ministry in a separate record form outside of the daily vaccination report.
Moderna vaccines or other types cannot be used as second jab for those who have received AstraZeneca as the first jab, the ministry said. — VNS
- The Republic of Congo to vaccinate more than one million people against yellow fever
- Drugmaker Pfizer's CEO Read to be replaced by COO Bourla
- Drugmaker Pfizer’s COO Bourla to replace CEO Read
- Fentanyl spread: Nashville police find 1 million lethal doses in suitcase seized at BNA
- My First Home Follow-up: A cup of coffee and a dose of humanity
- The real story on taking daily aspirin
- ADC Contract Manufacturing Market, 2030
- Myriad Genetics Reports Fiscal First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results
- Influenza-like Illnesses (ILI) and Influenza are NOT the Same Implications for Seasonal Vaccinations
- Non-Opioid Drugs for Chronic Pain and Pain Management Devices Market, 2025
- Calif. scientists one step closer to developing acne vaccine
- Toxins In The Flesh Of Murdered Animals Include Blood, Sweat, And Tears : Indybay
- Trapped by the ‘Walmart of Heroin’
- Senior Living: ‘Tis the season for flu and pneumonia
- Popular Anti-inflammatory May Increase Risk of Heart Attack, Study Finds
- Free Speech Is Very Expensive
- Don't fall for these flu myths; get vaccinated to protect your health
- The women looking outside the law for abortions
- NNPA Leadership Awards Honors Legendary Poll Worker and Esteemed Legislators
- NNPA Honors Waters and Other Leaders
2.3 million doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer arrives have 537 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.