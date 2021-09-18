18th CAEXPO, CABIS to bring new momentum for China-ASEAN economic growth: DPM

Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành speaks at the 18th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) on Friday. — VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — The 18th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and 18th China-ASEAN Business Investment Summit (CABIS) will create a new motivation for the development of economic-trade ties between ASEAN and China as well as the growth of both sides, stated Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành while delivering a video speech at the opening ceremony of the two events on September 10.

He noted that the 18th CAEXPO and CABIS are being organised while ASEAN and China are celebrating the 30th anniversary of bilateral dialogue partnership and the first year of their five-year action plan.

He said as both ASEAN and China are facing unprecedented impacts from COVID-19, the two sides should stay more united and promote regional cooperation with ASEAN playing the central role to push back the pandemic and speed up post-pandemic economic recovery.

The two sides focus on promoting the ASEAN-China economic connectivity and optimising regional economic agreements while enhancing the efficiency of the digital economy and the digital government.

Both sides should strengthen cooperation in pandemic prevention and control, including collaboration in vaccines and improving the medical response capacity for ASEAN countries, he said.

The deputy PM lauded the positive progress in the Việt Nam-China relationship, stressing that the Government of Việt Nam will continue to create favourable conditions for foreign firms, including those from China, to invest in the country in all fields.

He proposed that the Chinese government further broaden its doors and facilitate the customs clearance process for Vietnamese products, especially farm produce and aquatic products.

CAEXPO is one of the 10 leading trade fairs of China, which has been held annually since 2004. — VNS