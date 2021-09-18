18th CAEXPO, CABIS to bring new momentum for China-ASEAN economic growth: Deputy PM

He noted that the 18th CAEXPO and CABIS are being organized while the ASEAN and China are celebrating the 30th anniversary of bilateral dialogue partnership and the first year of their five-year action plan.
As both ASEAN and China are facing unprecedented impacts from COVID-19, the two sides should stay more united and promote regional cooperation with ASEAN playing the central role to push back the pandemic and speed up post-pandemic economic recovery, he stressed.
He suggested that both sides focus on promoting the ASEAN-China economic connectivity and optimizing regional economic agreements, while enhancing the efficiency and role of digital economy towards digital government, digital economy and digital society.
Both sides should strengthen cooperation in pandemic prevention and control, including collaboration in vaccines and improving the medical response capacity for ASEAN countries he said.
The Vietnamese Deputy PM lauded the positive progresses in the Vietnam-China relationship, stressing that the Government of Vietnam will continue to create favorable conditions for foreign firms, including those from China, to invest in the country in all fields.
He proposed that the Chinese Government further broaden its door and facilitate customs clearance process for Vietnamese products, especially farm produce and aquatic products.
CAEXPO is one of the 10 leading trade fairs of China, which has been held annually since 2004.
This year, Vietnamese businesses continue to participate in the event with the largest scale among ASEAN countries. About 80 Vietnamese firms are directly displaying products on an area of 2,000sq.m, while 200 others are joining online. They introduce Vietnamese strong products such as farm produce, aquatic products, processed food, furniture and handicrafts, consumer goods, as well as tourism and trade services.
Source: VNA
- Fine-tuning policies to boost economic growth
- Expo to fortify China-Asean trade ties
- China, ASEAN should create new era of cooperation: Chinese FM
- China, ASEAN should create new era of cooperation, says Chinese foreign minister
- If Australia's relationship with China deteriorates, experts say one state is particularly at risk
- China FM Wang Yi to take part in events on East Asia cooperation
- Asean News Headlines as at 10pm on Saturday (July 24)
- Italy May Split With Allies and Open Its Ports to China’s Building Push
- Vietnam PM invited to attend "Future of Asia" conference
- PM Lee interview with The Australian full transcript
- Thailand’s Investment Outlook for 2019 - ASEAN Business News
- Apple Reports 3Q 2021 Results: $21.7B Profit on $81.4B Revenue, New June Quarter Records
- Go Digital ASEAN upskilling people in remote, underserved parts of Viet Nam
- Asean News Headlines at 10pm on Tuesday (July 27)
- Asean News Headlines at 10pm on Sunday (Aug 1)
- My Say: What could we be missing about China?
- Fight against climate change opens new avenues for China-EU cooperation
- British expats 'in tears' as Spain to deport 500 under new rules ‘Dream over'
- Wall Street muted on jobs growth as taper, Delta fears weigh
- Cabinet reshuffle shows that S'pore has multiple choices for next PM: Political analyst Gillian Koh
18th CAEXPO, CABIS to bring new momentum for China-ASEAN economic growth: Deputy PM have 469 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 11, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.